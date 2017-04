Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-new-york-times-decides-which-stories-to-link-to-and-which-ones-to-match/

Even though The New York Times has a staff of more than 1,000 journalists that produce roughly 230 articles per day — the equivalent of a daily Harry Potter book — there’s some stories they just can’t get.

Controversial (but worthy) opinion pieces, harrowing first-person accounts and profiles of reclusive celebrities all exist beyond the walled garden of nytimes.com.