How The New York Times is Using Interactive Tools to Build Loyalty (and Ultimately Subscriptions)
The New York Times’ lofty goal of getting to 10 million subscribers is an all-hands-on-deck mission — involving even its Interactive News desk, the group charged with creating graphs and other interactive elements that support the paper’s long articles.
In recent months, the team has launched calendars to integrate into readers’ Google and Apple calendars to inform them of content produced by the paper.
