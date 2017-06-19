How The New York Times Moderates 12,000 Comments a Day

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-new-york-times-moderates-12000-comments-a-day/

Last week, The New York Times announced it would expand the use of automation to open up more articles to reader comments. Using a system called Moderator developed with Jigsaw, the tech incubator from Google’s parent company Alphabet, the Times hopes to expand the number of stories open to comments from 10 percent today to 80 percent by the end of the year. But the tech wouldn’t work without the foundation the Times community desk laid.