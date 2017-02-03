How The New York Times Plans to Tell Stories on Snapchat Discover

Like & Share E&P:

The New York Times is landing on Snapchat, and the Gray Lady thinks its journalism will fit right in on the millennial-dominated social network.

“We’re not boring when it comes to visual storytelling,” said Assistant Editor Steve Duenes. “…We have a lot to draw from all forms of digital storytelling.”

Expect The New York Times‘ upcoming Snapchat Discover channel to be a showcase for visuals from the entire newsroom — video, photography and animation, he said. The channel, which will run Monday through Friday in the U.S. and Canada, will be based on the Times‘ Morning Briefing.