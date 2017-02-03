How The New York Times Plans to Tell Stories on Snapchat Discover
The New York Times is landing on Snapchat, and the Gray Lady thinks its journalism will fit right in on the millennial-dominated social network.
“We’re not boring when it comes to visual storytelling,” said Assistant Editor Steve Duenes. “…We have a lot to draw from all forms of digital storytelling.”
Expect The New York Times' upcoming Snapchat Discover channel to be a showcase for visuals from the entire newsroom — video, photography and animation, he said. The channel, which will run Monday through Friday in the U.S. and Canada, will be based on the Times' Morning Briefing.