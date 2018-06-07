Even if you’ve covered Congress for the New York Times for a decade, it can be hard to recognize which member you’ve just spoken with. There are 535 members, and with special elections every few months, members cycle in and out relatively frequently. So when former Congressional Correspondent Jennifer Steinhauer tweeted “Shazam, but for House members faces” in early 2017, the Times’s Interactive News team jumped on the idea.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-new-york-times-uses-software-to-recognize-members-of-congress/