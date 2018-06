WhatsApp, which is becoming increasingly popular for sharing and discussing news, is one of the main channels for the spread of misinformation in India. Since the service is encrypted and groups are limited to 256 people, it’s nearly impossible to tell where misinformation has originated and how far it’s travelled, making uncovering hoaxes all the more challenging.

