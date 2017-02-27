How the Raleigh News & Observer is Reaching College Students

Like & Share E&P:

Can you get college students interested in something from a traditional newspaper? That’s what the (Raleigh, N.C.) News & Observer is trying to figure out.

College Town launched in June 2016 as part of the News & Observer. It’s entirely online — no print product and no plans for one. Right now, a team of about 20 student freelancers cover four schools in North Carolina’s Triangle: Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina Central University and North Carolina State University. The site’s funding comes from a sponsorship by Food Lion, a local grocery store chain.