A New York Times reporter who is well-versed in dealing with anonymous sources and leaking has some advice for journalists: Be more careful.

Pulitzer Prize winner Adam Goldman called the case of a former government contractor who could now face prison time for allegedly leaking classified information to the media a “cautionary tale” for reporters and whistle blowers.