How the Shorenstein Center Is Building an Email Newsletter Benchmarking Tool

Hi there! My name is Will, and I’m a software engineer at the Shorenstein Center. I’ve been working with Hong, Emily, Elizabeth, and the Single Subject News cohort for almost a year now as the primary developer of our Email Benchmarking Tool (open source on Github). The tech team at the Shorenstein Center focuses on studying and building technology that helps newsrooms work toward sustainable business models.

