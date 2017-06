Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-state-of-local-news-varies-and-doesnt-around-the-world/

The past decade has not been challenging for much of the news industry. But, in the USA, Christopher Ali from the University of Virginia argues small local newspapers (those with a circulation of 50,000 or less) have “been able to weather a lot of the storms that have faced metro and national newspapers.”