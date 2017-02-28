News Newsletter News 

How The Telegraph’s Subscription Rate Has Increased By 300 Percent

Jessica Davies | DigidayFebruary 28, 2017
The number of new people signing up to subscribe to The Telegraph on any given day has grown 300 percent since the newspaper put 20 percent of its content behind a hard paywall last November.

The national newspaper, which dropped its 3-year-old metered access model in favor of its new tiered model, has also grown the number of logged-in visitors 400 percent in the same time period (albeit from a relatively low base line.) The Telegraph gets 20 million monthly visitors, according to comScore.

 

