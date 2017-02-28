How The Telegraph’s Subscription Rate Has Increased By 300 Percent

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-telegraphs-subscription-rate-has-increased-by-300-percent/

The number of new people signing up to subscribe to The Telegraph on any given day has grown 300 percent since the newspaper put 20 percent of its content behind a hard paywall last November.

The national newspaper, which dropped its 3-year-old metered access model in favor of its new tiered model, has also grown the number of logged-in visitors 400 percent in the same time period (albeit from a relatively low base line.) The Telegraph gets 20 million monthly visitors, according to comScore.