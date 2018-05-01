How The Times of London Uses Email Newsletters to Drive Subscriptions
For News UK’s the Times of London and Sunday Times, subscriptions are the end goal. One key part of the Times’ arsenal to convert subscribers and retain them: email newsletters.
“Different newsletters do different jobs,” said Ben Whitelaw, head of audience development at the Times and Sunday Times, adding that the title has evolved its newsletters strategy since launching its first newsletter five years ago. “Link roundups are not always the best content for that audience.”
