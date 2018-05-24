News Newsletter News 

How The Washington Post is Building Its Tech Platform, Arc

Max Willens | DigidayMay 24, 2018

Arc, the Washington Post’s technology platform, is increasingly paying off for the newspaper company.

Arc has signed five major publishers as clients this year — Bonnier Corp., Advance Local, Boston Globe Media Partners, Philadelphia Media Network and Le Parisien. With those additions, Arc supports 90 sites and apps representing 500 million monthly unique visitors, the Post said. By year’s end, the figure will be between 150 and 200 sites, the Post said.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-washington-post-is-building-its-tech-platform-arc/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *