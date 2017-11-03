How this Local News Co-Op Gets Its Members Interested: Getting Them Involved in the Production of News

“You buy in, so we can’t sell out.”

That’s one of the taglines the Bristol, England-based local news organization Bristol Cable has adopted recently.

“Basically everywhere is the sentiment that the mainstream media, particularly the tabloid media, is not really serving the needs of the public as a whole,” said Adam Cantwell-Corn, who cofounded the Cable with Alec Saelens and Alon Aviram. “What we need to do is transfer that commonly held opinion into positively framed: Okay, here’s something we can do about it.”