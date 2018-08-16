News Newsletter News 

How This Ohio Newsroom Got the Community to Contribute Nearly $70,000 for Journalism

Kristen Hare | Poynter August 16, 2018

The baby shower was just the beginning.

Last September, Richland Source used a $10,000 grant from the Solutions Journalism Network to build on coverage of infant mortality and safe sleeping and to hold a community baby shower.

At that shower, the for-profit site in North Central Ohio promoted safe sleep, created a Listening Post to capture the stories of expectant mothers and gave them gifts including a “baby box” for safe sleeping.

