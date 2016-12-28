Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-to-fight-fake-news-and-misinformation-research-helps-point-the-way/

More than five years ago, Tom Rosenstiel and Bill Kovach released their guide to helping news consumers sort fact from fiction. “Blur: How to Know What’s True in the Age of Information Overload” covers many topics — how to evaluate sources, how to know whether a news account is complete, how to verify questionable claims — that are timely given the avalanche of information that circulated during this election year.