In the coming year, Facebook will likely split the news feed. Non-promoted posts from Facebook pages will be placed in a secondary feed. When the company tested the format in Slovakia in 2017, Facebook pages saw two-thirds to three-quarters of their reach disappear. Pages in Slovakia and two other test markets — Serbia and Sri Lanka — reported a drop in Facebook engagement of 60 to 80 percent.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-to-prepare-for-the-removal-of-publisher-posts-from-facebooks-news-feed/