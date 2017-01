Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-to-reestablish-the-primacy-of-news-brands-on-social/

There’s a lot of clamour at the moment around the propagation of untruths via online media and the harm being done to society as a result. The public has been disenfranchised from fact, and as a result news brands are about as devalued as they’ve ever been.