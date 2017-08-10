How Top Publishers Are Restoring Trust on Social
A recent study released by the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute identified the top trusted news sources. We looked into our data to see what these publishers are doing to rebuild trust in the media on social.
Trust in the media remains dismal. A 2016 Gallup poll found that journalists are trusted just above lawyers and state governors. In the UK, journalists were in the bottom five of professions, lower than real estate agents.Read More
One thought on “How Top Publishers Are Restoring Trust on Social”
Sadly, no matter what they do, trust will always be questionable from here on out, as it should be with anything online. Any online service can build trust over time but when the politicians and rich agenda pushers come knocking with money, it will be hard, if not impossible, to ignore them. I find it fascinating how trusted Facebook, Fox News and Huff Post are according to the “charts.” They’ve been some of the biggest to bring questionable journalism into play. Remember when Trump was only in the entertainment section of HuffPost? Says a lot about the people who trust them. I guess PT Barnum was more than right.