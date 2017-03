Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-two-marshall-project-collaborations-shined-a-light-on-prison-payments/

The Washington Post this month published a story by Eli Hager, a staff writer for the nonprofit investigative outfit The Marshall Project. Hager’s reporting showed how some states and counties place a hefty financial burden on the low-income families of juvenile offenders by charging them for their children’s incarceration.