Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: The Bay Area News Group and McClatchy’s Sacramento Bee, two Northern California news organizations, are sharing stories, photos and video. A conversation among top editors about how to best collaborate resulted in a content-sharing and co-reporting experiment.

