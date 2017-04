Like & Share E&P:

For all the hype behind fancy products like VR, AI and bots, one would think that something as seemingly low tech as getting a page to load quickly would be a concern of the past. But the reality is that latency remains a persistent pain that publishers have to constantly monitor if they want to avoid alienating users.