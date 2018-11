Artificial intelligence is fueling the next phase of misinformation. The new type of synthetic media known as deepfakes poses major challenges for newsrooms when it comes to verification. This content is indeed difficult to track: Can you tell which of the images below is a fake?

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-wall-street-journal-is-preparing-its-journalists-to-detect-deepfakes/