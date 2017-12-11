News Newsletter News 

How Washington Post Journalists Broke the Story of Allegations Against Roy Moore

Libby Casey | Washington PostDecember 11, 2017

A new poll by the Poynter Institute, a journalism nonprofit, finds that while overall trust and confidence in the press has increased during the Trump administration, 52 percent of those surveyed don’t trust the news media. More than half of America is skeptical of journalists’ motives.

With that in mind, The Post launched a new series aimed at deconstructing the journalism process while answering questions about how reporting works.

