http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-will-coverage-of-trump-and-the-campaign-fare-at-next-weeks-pulitzers/

With so many respected newsrooms still adjusting to having the president call them the “enemy of the American people,” next week’s announcement of the 2017 Pulitzer Prizes feels like a showdown. What will the winning journalism say about the press’ value to the public?

We’re about to find out.