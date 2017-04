Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-youtubes-shifting-algorithms-hurt-independent-media/

At the age of 21, David Pakman started a little Massachusetts community radio talk program. While the young broadcaster got his show syndicated on a few public radio stations, it was a YouTube channel he began in 2009, “The David Pakman Show,” that opened up his progressive political commentary to a whole new digital audience.