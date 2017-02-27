Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/huffington-post-tries-newsletter-only-content-to-woo-teens/

To introduce itself to its next generation of readers, the Huffington Post is going straight for their inboxes. On Monday, it will launch The Tea, a weekly newsletter targeted at female Generation Z readers (or, as they were once known, teenage girls), but unlike most newsletters, which just repackage content originally published on other platforms, The Tea’s content — an exclusive interview with a celebrity — will only live in an email. If you want it, you need to subscribe.