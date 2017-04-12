News Newsletter News 

Huffington Post Tries Niche Facebook-Only ‘Communities’ To Lure New Readers

Sahil Patel | Digiday April 12, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/huffington-post-tries-niche-facebook-only-communities-to-lure-new-readers/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Getting new audiences — including teenagers — to like The Huffington Post is a big priority for the publisher in 2017. That means creating newsletter-only content and a lot more Facebook communities.

Last December, The Huffington Post launched Canceled Plans, a Facebook-only page for introverts. Rather than piping in Huffington Post content, for the first three months the page only posted images from Tumblr and Reddit (with permission).

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *