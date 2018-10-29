Hunting For Reader Revenue, Scroll Sets Up Shop For 2019 With More Publishers and $10 Million Raised

With new publishing partners and $7 million more in funding, the TSA-Pre✓-for-Internet-news-consumption startup Scroll — led by former executives of Chartbeat, Spotify, and Foursquare — plans to unfurl in 2019’s first quarter.

Ken Doctor characterized Scroll this way last fall, when the startup was one year in: “Talk to people in the news industry about what they think of his new startup Scroll, and they hesitate.”