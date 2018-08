Breaking News, which sent out news alerts from around the globe 24 hours a day, was beloved, but that wasn’t enough to save it. The company, consisting of a Twitter feed (with 9.1 million followers), app, and website, was shut down by its owner, NBC News, at the end of 2016.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/i-want-bad-news-and-i-want-it-fast-introducing-the-business-model-for-factal/