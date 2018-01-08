ICIJ, CPJ Granted $1 Million Each at Golden Globes Ceremony
At the Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced two grants of $1 million each to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the Committee To Protect Journalists.
The grants, coming less than eight weeks after the groundbreaking Paradise Papers investigation by ICIJ, will go toward supporting investigative journalism and providing better protection for journalists.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: