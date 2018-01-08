News Newsletter News 

ICIJ, CPJ Granted $1 Million Each at Golden Globes Ceremony

Press Release | ICIJJanuary 8, 2018

At the Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced two grants of $1 million each to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the Committee To Protect Journalists.

The grants, coming less than eight weeks after the groundbreaking Paradise Papers investigation by ICIJ, will go toward supporting investigative journalism and providing better protection for journalists.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/icij-cpj-granted-1-million-each-at-golden-globes-ceremony/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *