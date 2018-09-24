Idaho Newspaper Publisher Attacked in Anonymous Robocalls

The publisher of a northern Idaho weekly newspaper is being attacked in anonymous robocalls.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Sandpoint Reader‘s Ben Olson is the subject of robocalls appearing on answering machines this week.

Olson in a statement decried it as an attempt to impugn people who stand up to racism and intolerance but said it’s been “free advertising” and brought an outpouring of kindness in the community.