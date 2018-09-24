News Newsletter News 

Idaho Newspaper Publisher Attacked in Anonymous Robocalls

Staff | Associated PressSeptember 24, 2018

The publisher of a northern Idaho weekly newspaper is being attacked in anonymous robocalls.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Sandpoint Reader‘s Ben Olson is the subject of robocalls appearing on answering machines this week.

Olson in a statement decried it as an attempt to impugn people who stand up to racism and intolerance but said it’s been “free advertising” and brought an outpouring of kindness in the community.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/idaho-newspaper-publisher-attacked-in-anonymous-robocalls/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *