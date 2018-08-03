If Google Bows to China’s Censorship, It Will Put Tech Giant on a Slippery Slope

After almost a decade of giving China the cold shoulder, Google is said to be considering a plan to re-enter the country officially, even if doing so means agreeing to the government’s demands for wholesale censorship of topics such as human rights and democracy. The story was initially reported by the Intercept, but multiple sources have now confirmed Google has been working on a Chinese search app (using the code name Dragonfly) for over a year, as well as a news app.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/if-google-bows-to-chinas-censorship-it-will-put-tech-giant-on-a-slippery-slope/