If We’re Going to Spend Millions to Fix Fake News, We Need to Spend It Outside the U.S., Too
This week started with my first ever Twitter rant (I’m British, it is fairly tame). The reason? Yet more money going to US news organisations to fix so-called “fake news.”
I’ve been monitoring the efforts to tackle this for some time now — even writing up a well-shared list of as many of the initiatives that I could find. On that list you’ll find a note on where each initiative is based and where the funding comes from.
