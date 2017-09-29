News Newsletter News 

If We’re Going to Spend Millions to Fix Fake News, We Need to Spend It Outside the U.S., Too

Fergus Bell | MediumSeptember 29, 2017

This week started with my first ever Twitter rant (I’m British, it is fairly tame). The reason? Yet more money going to US news organisations to fix so-called “fake news.”

I’ve been monitoring the efforts to tackle this for some time now — even writing up a well-shared list of as many of the initiatives that I could find. On that list you’ll find a note on where each initiative is based and where the funding comes from.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/if-were-going-to-spend-millions-to-fix-fake-news-we-need-to-spend-it-outside-the-u-s-too/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *