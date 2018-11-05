If You Let Commenters Go After Your Reporters, It Hurts Your Credibility with Other Readers
Newsrooms: When you let your readers attack your reporters in the comments — U R SO BIAS YOU STUPID LIBTARD #FAKENEWS — does it impact your journalists’ credibility in the eyes of other readers? How about your organization’s credibility?
Yep and yep.
But at least it’s not worse for your female journalists than for your male ones — attacks in the comments hurt everybody’s perceived credibility.
