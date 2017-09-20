‘If You Look for Money You are Likely To Get It’: Report Highlights The Priorities of Media Executives Over the Next Five Years

The biggest challenge to media organisations is not posed by technology or declining revenue, but by the firms’ own inabiliaties to innovate, a study of nearly 250 media leaders from around the world found.

François Nel of the Faculty of Culture and Creative Industries at University of Central Lancashire, and Coral Milburn-Curtis of Green Templeton College, University of Oxford, analysed almost 250 responses from media executives in 68 countries to find out the priorities for investment in each organisation and compare them across the industry.