Stories about Russia are totally hot right now. They’re also sometimes totally wrong or just misleading, especially if they’re overhyped, underhyped, or premised on a set of tidy assumptions when the real situation is far murkier.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/if-your-job-requires-you-stay-informed-about-russia-meduza-wants-to-get-you-the-right-stories-in-english/