Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-2017-journalists-have-to-partner-not-parachute/

It might be tempting for national newsrooms, most of which are headquartered on the coasts, to boost their travel budget in the wake of the 2016 elections. A common refrain in the media post-mortems that followed the elections was that national journalists and political reporters need to spend more time in small, rural communities the middle of the country.