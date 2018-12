Put 2018 in the rear view mirror ASAP for those trying to make money by doing journalism. Newspaper revenues are still sinking fast. Magazines are cutting, closing and changing hands. Nor are digital sites any longer up, up and away. The vagaries of publishing on Facebook and other platform giants are zapping them, too.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-a-chilly-year-for-the-news-business-union-organizing-is-smoking-hot/