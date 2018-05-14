News Newsletter News 

In a Tough Ad Climate, Small Publishers Are Finding Success in Small Donations

Max Willens | DigidayMay 14, 2018

Digital advertising is competitive and the subscription business is tough, but digital publishers are finding hope in small-dollar donations.

This month, LAist and DCist, Los Angeles- and Washington-focused local news sites once owned by DNAinfo, will each launch Kickstarter campaigns. They’re hoping to mirror the success of their sister site Gothamist, which more than doubled its $100,000 fundraising goal through a Kickstarter campaign that ended May 4.

