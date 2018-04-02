In Afghanistan, a New Magazine Wants to See if There’s a Market for Business News in English

There still aren’t many newsstands in Kabul. And there still aren’t many print newspapers or magazines in circulation to fill those stands–the once vibrant media industry of Afghanistan was among the many sectors that had suffered through years of conflict. But in the past decade and a half, mass media, especially broadcast sources, has grown from just a few Taliban-controlled regime outlets to thousands of magazine, and newspaper sources.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-afghanistan-a-new-magazine-wants-to-see-if-theres-a-market-for-business-news-in-english/