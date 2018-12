Shortly before midnight on Friday, George H.W. Bush died at home in Houston. He was 94. Bush’s death set the stage for a weekend of tribute. Although some media coverage of America’s 41st president (mostly in left-leaning outlets) was harshly critical, the majority was glowing and nostalgic.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-bush-coverage-the-media-finds-another-foil-for-trump/