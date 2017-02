Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-chicago-two-news-orgs-are-using-texting-and-live-events-to-widen-the-reach-of-their-reporting-on-lead/

How do you get your reporting about a public health issue to more people when a significant percentage of your audience doesn’t have consistent access to the Internet? For two news organizations in Chicago, the answer involves texting, in-person events, and, yes, even print.