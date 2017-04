Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-china-the-art-of-media-censorship-is-becoming-more-sophisticated/

Technology and social media advances empower the public in China, but they also empower the censors.

“The art of censorship is becoming more and more sophisticated,” explained Fang Wang, senior duty editor and head of video content at FTChinese.com, speaking at the International Journalism Festival in Italy last week.