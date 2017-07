Like & Share E&P:

What’s in a name?

When it comes to Circa, not much.

The old Circa, launched in 2012, was an mobile news app with some interesting ideas — primary among them that the traditional article should be broken up into bite-sized atomic units of news, which could be rearranged, amended, or transformed depending on the story and the reader.