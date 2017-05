Like & Share E&P:

In the battle against fake news, Andreas Vlachos — a Greek computer scientist living in a northern English town — is on the front lines.

Armed with a decade of machine learning expertise, he is part of a British start-up that will soon release an automated fact-checking tool ahead of the country’s election in early June.