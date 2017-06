Like & Share E&P:

As newsroom budgets have gotten tighter, reporting in war zones has often been one of the first things to go.

In Italy, IlGiornale.it, the digital arm of the country’s fifth-largest national newspaper, has experimented with reaching out to readers directly to fund its reporting abroad.