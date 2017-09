Marijose Gamboa has one of the most dangerous occupations in the world. She’s a journalist in the Mexican state of Veracruz, and the things she has endured for her work are comparable to the brutalities suffered by prisoners of war, including imprisonment, torture, and sexual assault.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-mexico-it-is-the-state-not-the-cartels-that-poses-the-biggest-threat-to-journalists/