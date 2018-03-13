News Newsletter News 

In New Ethics Ruling On Blogging, ABA Opines Like It’s 1999

Robert Ambrogi | AboveTheLawMarch 13, 2018

In the classic short story “Rip Van Winkle,” a man fell asleep in 1769 and awoke 20 years later, having slept through the Revolution.

One wonders whether the same is true of the authors of Formal Opinion 480, issued March 6 by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility.

It tackles the ethics obligations around the “newest format” in online publishing by lawyers, blogs, as well as listservs, online articles, website postings, and “brief online statements or microblogs” such as Twitter.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-new-ethics-ruling-on-blogging-aba-opines-like-its-1999/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *