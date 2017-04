Like & Share E&P:

Were it a city, New York’s Queens County would be the nation’s fourth largest. Police record some 35,000 major crimes a year and the local courthouse calendars upward of 200,000 criminal cases annually.

But for all that activity, the courthouse pressroom is locked and unoccupied: There is no reporter based in the courts of a county with more than 2.3 million residents.